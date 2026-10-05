In support of the Kids First line

This year’s Kids First team includes; John Sheldon (veteran/trades), Stacey Mainiero (business/CFO), and Robert Washer (police/fire fighter). Their diverse professional backgrounds, real world experience and commitment to our community make them strong candidates for the Hardyston Board of Education.

They are community members who understand the importance of putting students and parents first. Their priorities include academic excellence, responsible financial management, transparency, parental rights, and making decisions that serve our students, staff, parents, taxpayers and the entire community.

Rather than being part of established political or institutional networks, John, Stacey and Robert bring fresh perspectives, real-world experience from outside those established circles. At a time when relationships between individuals serving on different boards and organizations can create concerns about divided interests, I believe it is important to have board members whose primary focus is the Hardyston school community.

These three candidates are hands-on community members who are ready to listen, ask questions, answer questions from the public, work together, and advocate for our children and families. Please join me on Nov. 3 and vote for our neighbors — John Sheldon, Stacey Mainiero, and Robert Washer for the Hardyston Board of Education. Let’s give our community a fresh perspective and begin the new year with a Board focused on students, parents, staff, taxpayers and the future of our schools.

Brian Kaminski

Hardyston