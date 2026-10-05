Supporting Sheldon, Mainiero, Washer

I am writing to express my strong support for the candidate slate of John Sheldon, Stacey Mainiero, and Robert Washer.

I firmly believe that these three individuals possess the right dynamic and collaborative chemistry needed to positively impact our school system. Each candidate brings a unique set of life accomplishments and professional experiences to the table. Together, they are well-positioned to develop thoughtful new policies and drive meaningful improvements for our school and students.

Thank you for your time.

Anthony Ceglia

Hardyston Township