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Supporting Sheldon, Mainiero, Washer

Hardyston Township /
| 05 Oct 2026 | 12:53

    I am writing to express my strong support for the candidate slate of John Sheldon, Stacey Mainiero, and Robert Washer.

    I firmly believe that these three individuals possess the right dynamic and collaborative chemistry needed to positively impact our school system. Each candidate brings a unique set of life accomplishments and professional experiences to the table. Together, they are well-positioned to develop thoughtful new policies and drive meaningful improvements for our school and students.

    Thank you for your time.

    Anthony Ceglia

    Hardyston Township