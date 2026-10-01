Fresh perspectives and renewed energy for Hardyston’s schools

As someone who cares deeply about our community and the future of Hardyston’s children, I am excited to see John Sheldon, Stacey Mainiero, and Robert Washer step forward to serve our school district. I know John, Stacey, and Robert personally, and can say they are warm, engaging, and genuinely kind people.

What excites me most is the fresh perspective, new ideas, and renewed energy they can bring to our schools. Each candidate offers unique skills and professional experience, and I believe their ability to work together makes this team meaningful.

John Sheldon brings hands-on experience from the skilled trades, a strong work ethic, and practical problem-solving skills. His background as a Union Sheet Metal Worker reflects teamwork, precision, and pride in doing a job well.

Stacey Mainiero, a mother and grandmother, brings extensive financial and operational experience as a Chief Financial Officer. Her knowledge of budgeting, financial management, and organizational responsibility can support thoughtful discussions about school finances, accountability, and responsible use of taxpayer resources.

Robert Washer, our local Hardyston firefighter and a father of two, brings community service and public safety experience. Firefighting requires teamwork, preparation, and commitment to helping others. His experience can contribute to conversations about school safety, student well-being, and community involvement.

As a parent and community member, I value people who bring different life experiences, professional knowledge, and viewpoints to decisions affecting our students, families, and educators.

That is why I am proud to endorse John Sheldon, Stacey Mainiero, and Robert Washer for the Hardyston Township Board of Education as the Kids First Hardyston team. I believe they will listen, collaborate, and work thoughtfully on behalf of our children and community, and help move our schools forward together.

Donna Carey

Hardyston