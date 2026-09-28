A future worth investing in

As a longtime Hardyston resident, I have had the privilege of personally knowing both Brian Kaminski and Anthony Ceglia. As they seek election to the Hardyston Township Council, I want to share why I believe they are the right people to represent our community.

Over the years, I have seen their commitment to Hardyston, their willingness to serve, and the genuine care they have for the people in our town.

Brian has dedicated years to our community and has been involved in issues that directly affect our quality of life, including public safety, emergency services, recreation, responsible development and planning for Hardyston’s future.

One thing I appreciate is seeing plans and ideas turn into reality we can actually enjoy. The newly updated playground at Wheatsworth Park has recently opened to the public, giving our children and families a beautiful new place to play, have fun and spend time together.

And there is so much more to look forward to.

Hardyston is looking toward the development of a new Community Center, creating another opportunity for families, seniors and residents of all ages to gather, participate in activities and enjoy our community. There are also future recreational opportunities being discussed, including a dog park that is planned to be funded through outside sources, giving our pets a place of their own while minimizing the financial impact on our taxpayers.

Anthony brings his own long history of community service. As a longtime Hardyston resident, business owner and firefighter, he has spent years giving back to the community. His experience, hard work and dedication complement Brian’s years of service.

I personally know both of these men. I know their hearts, their dedication and their love for Hardyston. I have confidence in their commitment to listening to residents and working toward a community that families can continue to be proud to call home.

I am proud to support Brian Kaminski and Anthony Ceglia for Hardyston Township Council. I believe they bring the experience, dedication and community spirit that Hardyston deserves, and I am excited to see what they can accomplish together for our town and its future.

Donna Carey

Hardyston