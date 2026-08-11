Ceglia fills open Hardyston council seat

Anthony Ceglia has filled the open Hardyston council seat left by the death of Councilman Frank Cicerale. Ceglia will run alongside Councilman Brian Kaminski on the Republican ticket for council in the fall.

A Hardyston resident since 2004, Ceglia, 52, owns Morris Plains Automotive and serves as a volunteer firefighter in town.

“I am a small business owner and have been a Hardyston firefighter since 2004, including time as chief,” Ceglia said. “As someone who has worked with the council in my role with the fire department, I’m looking to step into a new leadership role on the township council,” Ceglia said.

To fill the vacancy following Cicerale’s death last month, the Hardyston Township Republican Committee nominated three people – Ceglia, Donna Carey and Carl Paladino – as a required by law, with Ceglia ultimately being chosen. The township council then unanimously approved Ceglia at the Aug. 4 council meeting and he was sworn in.

Prior to Cicerale’s death on July 7 at the age of 80, the 11-year councilmember earned a spot on the November ballot after advancing through the June 2 Republican primary.

Opposing the Republican ticket of Ceglia and Kaminski are Democrats Michele Van Allen and Thomas Manzi for the two council seats.