Hardyston begins process to fill council, ballot vacancies after Cicerale’s death

Hardyston Township has begun the process of filling the Township Council seat and November ballot vacancy left by the death of Councilman Frank Cicerale, an 11-year council member and longtime public servant who died July 7 at Morristown Medical Center with his family by his side. He was 80.

His passing leaves vacancies on both the Township Council and the November general election ballot.

”State regulations govern the process for filling Councilman Cicerale’s vacant seat for the remainder of his unexpired term as well as replacing him as a candidate on the general election ballot in November,” Township Manager/Planner Carrine Piccolo-Kaufer said July 10.

Under state law, the Republican Municipal Committee must submit three nominees to the Township Council within 15 days of Cicerale’s death. The council then has 30 days to appoint one of the nominees to serve the remainder of his unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31. If the council does not make an appointment within that time, the Republican Municipal Committee has the following 15 days to fill the vacancy.

Cicerale and Councilman Brian Kaminski won the June 2 Republican primary for Township Council.

Because Cicerale was the Republican nominee, he also must be replaced on the November general election ballot.

According to Piccolo-Kaufer, the replacement candidate will be selected by members of the Sussex County Republican Committee representing Hardyston’s election districts. The selection must be made no later than Sept. 10, the 54th day before the general election. The Sussex County Board of Elections has requested that the statement of selection be submitted by Aug. 27.

Cicerale began his public service in 1995 as a member of the Hardyston Municipal Utilities Authority, where he served for more than 30 years, including 14 years as chairman. He also served on the township’s Economic Development Commission from 1996 to 2001.

He joined the Township Council in 2012 after being appointed to fill the vacancy created by the death of Councilman Ken Kievit. Voters elected him to full terms in 2014, 2020 and 2023. During his tenure, he served as both mayor and deputy mayor.

”I have known Frank since just about 2000 when I moved to Hardyston,” Mayor Stanley Kula said. “In 2002, I joined the Municipal Utilities Authority and Frank was a member, so I had the opportunity to work with him for just about 25 years. Working with him on township council was great because he related to the community and came into every meeting providing feedback after talking with neighbors and residents about their concerns. He was a logical person whose opinion I valued greatly. Frank will be greatly missed.”