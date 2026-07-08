Hardyston Councilman Frank Cicerale dies

Hardyston Township Councilman Frank Cicerale, an 11-year member of the Township Council and a public official who served the township for more than 30 years, has died.

Mayor Stanley Kula announced Cicerale’s death in a statement on Wednesday. No cause of death was disclosed.

Cicerale began his public service in 1995 with the Hardyston Municipal Utility Authority, where he served for more than 30 years, including 14 years as chairman. He also served on the township’s Economic Development Commission from 1996 to 2001.

He joined the Township Council in 2012 after being appointed to fill the vacancy created by the death of Councilman Ken Kievit. Voters later elected him to full terms in 2014, 2020 and 2023. During his tenure, he served as both mayor and deputy mayor.

According to township officials, Cicerale advocated for fiscal responsibility while supporting policies aimed at maintaining Hardyston as an affordable community for residents and a place where businesses could grow.

The mayor and council, township manager and township employees extended condolences to Cicerale’s family and friends.

Cicerale, along with incumbent councilman Brian Kaminski, won the Republican primary on June 2 for their council seats. No information on the general election ballot was available.