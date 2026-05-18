Proud to support Kaminski, Cicerale

I am proud to endorse Frank Cicerale and Brian Kaminski for re-election to the Hardyston Township Council in the upcoming primary.

As a strong advocate for our children, I have seen firsthand the difference real leadership makes. Frank and Brian, along with the rest of the Council, stood with me to pass a comprehensive Code of Conduct for Youth Sports that protects our kids, promotes respect, and ensures safe, positive athletic fields for all families in Hardyston.

Their support helped turn a vision into real policy with clear rules against unsportsmanlike conducts. This is exactly the kind of principled, responsive leadership our township needs.

Frank Cicerale and Brian Kaminski have consistently shown they listen to residents, prioritize our children’s safety and well-being, and work collaboratively for the good of Hardyston.

I urge all voters to support them in the primary.

Thank you, Frank and Brian, for your dedication and for standing up for our kids.

Dana Kalczuk

Hardyston Township