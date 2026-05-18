Re-elect Cicerale and Kaminski to Hardyston council

As a longtime Hardyston resident who has known Frank Cicerale and Brian Kaminski personally for the past 10+ years, I can attest that they are men of genuine integrity who always put our town first.

They deliver steady, solid, proven leadership and consistently make thoughtful, responsible decisions for Hardyston’s future.

In a time when local government too often promises much and delivers little, Cicerale and Kaminski stand out for their experience and many accomplishments, not just empty promises.

Their strong record includes:

• Leading the successful effort to ban data centers and cannabis shops, protecting our rural character, property values, and our quality of life.

• Delivering 4 straight years with no municipal tax increases while maintaining services.

• Strengthening public safety, planning ahead with new fire trucks, a fire chief vehicle, competitive police salaries, communications upgrades, armed school security, and retired officers supporting our schools.

• Supporting smart, responsible growth including veteran housing (now occupied), attracting new businesses, roadwork grants, and community projects all while preserving our small-town values.

What impresses me most is how responsive they are. Whether it’s a neighbor’s concern about roads, safety, or any other town issue, Frank and Brian are always accessible and quick to act. As longtime residents ourselves, we know how deeply they care about Hardyston, its people and its future.

Together, they provide the steady, solid, proven leadership our township needs, transparency, fiscal responsibility, public safety, environmental stewardship, and have a genuine love for our community.

On Tuesday, June 2, please join me and re-elect Frank Cicerale and Brian Kaminski to the Hardyston Township Council. They have earned our trust through years of dedicated service.

Thank you,

Donna Carey

Hardyston