Barta appointed to Wallkill Valley Regional High School BOE

At last week’s meeting, the Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education appointed Hardyston’s Kathryn Barta to fill the seat vacated by Brian Silipena.

Barta, who was chosen over three other candidates, brings 26 years of educational experience to the post.

“For the past five years I have been a middle school STEM teacher at Florham Park Public Schools,” said Barta, who is enrolled as a graduate student at Montclair State studying educational leadership. “Before that, I spent 20 years at Prospect Park and a year at a Catholic School.”

A union leader at Prospect Park, Barta said she looks forward to bringing her experience to the board.

“I love Hardyston and the Wallkill community and have been involved with youth football, the booster club and other things,” she said. “I want to be financially responsible and hold the taxpayers’ interests at heart and make sure spending is on point. Between my union and teacher experience and studying administration I have a balanced knowledge that will help Wallkill Valley and I will also grow through the policy decisions we make as a board.”

A resident of Hardyston since 2011, Barta ran unsuccessfully for the board in November 2024. She has one son in college and another at the high school.

She established a scholarship for future educators in her mother in law’s name in 2021.

“The Joy M. Barta Future Teacher Scholarship Fund gives $200 to a senior who plans to be an educator. The candidates are chosen by guidance counselors on behalf of my mother-in-law, who was a teacher for 40 years in Sussex-Wantage.”

Barta’s appointment runs through Dec. 31, 2027. The seat will be placed on the Nov. 2, 2027, ballot for a one-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2028.

“At the moment I am open to running for the seat once the appointment expires but that decision will be made after some time on the board,” she said.

Board members Ralph Bonard, Michael Davina, Thomas Kabatra and Christina Marks voted for Barta. Board member Gina DeSino, Board Vice President Cynthia Rock and Board President Jacqueline Elmo voted against.