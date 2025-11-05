Kalczuk, Reinle, Stoll elected to Hardyston school board

Hardyston Township:

Six candidates ran for three open seats on the Hardyston Township’s Board of Education. According to unofficial results, Dana Kalczuk, Ed Reinle and Kelly Stoll were elected, and will serve three-year terms.

As of press time, total votes were as follows:

Jaclyn Derych: 1,348

Julia Dick: 1,347

Dana Kalczuk (Kids First): 1,674

Ellis Marples (died on Oct. 16, Kids First): 1,451

Ed Reinle (incumbent, Kids First): 1,668

Kelly Stoll: 1,568

Wallkill Valley Regional High School, Hardyston:

Two candidates ran for one open seat on Wallkill Valley Regional High School’s Board of Education. According to unofficial results, Brian Silipena was elected, and will serve a three-year term.

As of press time, total votes were as follows:

Robert Carlson (incumbent): 1,361

Brian Silipena: 1,485

Wallkill Valley Regional High School, Ogdensburg:

Two candidates ran for one open seat on Wallkill Valley Regional High School’s Board of Education. According to unofficial results, Ralph Bonard was elected, and will serve a three-year term.

As of press time, total votes were as follows:

Ralph Bonard (incumbent): 425

Brendan Donegan: 372