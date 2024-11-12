Carney, Henderson win county posts

Republicans Chris Carney and Alan Henderson were elected to the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners in the Nov. 5 election, according to according to unofficial results released by the Sussex County Clerk’s Office

Carney, who won re-election to a second term, received 49,838 votes and Henderson, mayor of Lafayette, had 38,065 compared with 28,251 for Democrat Jason Boehm.

Carney and Henderson defeated three other candidates, including Commissioner Ed Schick, in the Republican primary in June.

Nearly 70 percent of registered voters in the county cast ballots in the Nov. 5 election.

Former President Donald Trump, a Republican, carried the county in the presidential race with 51,371 votes, compared with 30,104 for Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat.

Hardyston school board

Danuta “Donna” Carey and Ronald Hoffman were re-elected to the Hardyston Board of Education and Clarissa “Robin” Marotta won a seat on the board, according to the unofficial results.

Carey received 2,291 votes, Hoffman had 2,176 and Marotta had 2,124. Jeffrey Altieri received 1,772 votes and David Van Ginneken had 1,729.

Van Ginneken is the current school board president.

Hoffman, who is vice president, has been a board member for 14 years.

Carey has served on the board for 10 years.

Wallkill Valley board

Cynthia Rock was re-elected to the Wallkill Valley Regional Board of Education and Michael Davina won a seat on the board, according to the unofficial results.

Both will represent Hardyston.

Rock received 2,500 votes, Davina had 2,092 and Kathryn Barta had 1,864.

Rock first was elected in 2019.

Gina DeSino won a seat on the Wallkill Valley board representing Hamburg.

She received 708 votes compared with 631 for Gail Van Eeuwen.

Ogdensburg

Alyssa Allen was re-elected and Christopher Gorsky won a seat on the Ogdensburg Board of Education, according to the unofficial results. The terms are for two years.

Allen received 775 votes while Gorsky had 518 and Casey Macisso-Kondik had 461.

Board president Brendan Donegan was unopposed in his bid for a three-year term.