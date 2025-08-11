UPDATED: Contested school board race in Hardyston

Six candidates filed to run for three seats on the Hardyston Board of Education in the Nov. 4 election.

The filing deadline was Monday, July 28.

Jaclyn Derych, Julia Dick and Kelly Stoll are running on one slate and Edward Reinle, Dana Kalczuk and Ellis Marples on another.

Reinle is the only incumbent.

Jean Barrett and Tony Alfano did not file to run for re-election. Alfano is running unopposed for the Township Council.

Barrett said she chose not to run because of health issues. “My hope is to be on the ballot next year,” she said.

There also was a contentious election for the Hardyston school board in 2024, with five candidates running for three seats. In 2023, seven candidates competed for three seats on the board.

In November, there also is a contested race for a seat representing Hardyston on the Wallkill Valley Regional High School board. Brian Silipena and incumbent Robert Carlson filed to run for one seat.

Ogdensburg

Two people are running for one seat representing Ogdensburg on the Wallkill Valley board. They are incumbent Ralph Bonard and Brendan Donegan, a member of the Ogdensburg Board of Education.

Races for two seats on the Ogdensburg school board are uncontested. Heather Schinn and Daniel Mortensen both are running for re-election.

Lafayette

In Lafayette, only Sean Jans filed to run although two seats are open.

Jans was a candidate for the Township Committee in 2021.

Incumbents Kristin Tufano and Gretchen Torres did not file to run for re-election.

Franklin

In Franklin, three people are running for three seats on the school board.

Stephanie Perna, John Friend and Stephen Koger all are seeking re-election.

Incumbent Thomas Kabatra is running for one seat representing Franklin on the Wallkill Valley board. He currently is vice president of the board.

Hamburg

Three candidates filed to run for three seats on the Hamburg school board.

Lois Ferguson, Sheila Frayko and Timothy Gillen all are seeking re-election.

School board terms usually are for three years.