In support of Kids First

I am proud to endorse the Kids First team of John Sheldon, Stacey Mainiero, and Robert Washer for the Hardyston Board of Education.

These candidates will continue the hard work and positive momentum already underway on our school board. They share a commitment to family values, integrity, and decision-making based on facts rather than friendships. I am confident they will put our children first and help strengthen Hardyston Schools.

Please vote for the Kids First candidates in positions 3, 4, and 5 on the ballot.

Dana Kalczuk

Hardyston