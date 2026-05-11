Wallkill Valley girls golf team places second at H/W/S tournament

Freshman Lily Geuther shot a team-best 90 - good for the silver medal - as the Wallkill Valley High girls golf team placed second at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament at the Farmstead Country Club in Lafayette on Thursday afternoon.

Pope John, with 426 total strokes, won the team title led by sophomore Chloe Kachmar, who also shot 90 and placed third on a match of cards with Geuther. Wallkill Valley was second overall with 429 strokes.

Wallkill Valley junior Chloe Geuther was fifth overall after carding a 98. Other Lady Rangers to compete included Sierra Jenkins (118 for 19th place), Isabella Lorenc (123 for 23rd place).

On May 4, Lily Geuther carded a 103 and placed 15th overall at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group B championships at Great Gorge Country Club in Vernon Township.

Wallkill Valley, with 468 total shots, placed ninth overall in the team standings. Old Tappan won the event with 366 shots.

The Lady Rangers were also led by Chloe Geuther (108 for 25th place), Lorenc (127 for 50th place), Jenkins (130 for 53rd place) and Cara Masino (135 for 59th place).

Boys Golf

Patrick Garafano shot an 82 to lead Wallkill Valley to a seventh place finish for the Rangers at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 championships on Monday, May 4, at Newton Country Club in Newton.

Indian Hills won the event with a total of 333 strokes with Wallkill Valley taking seventh with 346 strokes.

Garafano placed 13th overall followed by teammates Alekos Reinle (84 in 21st place), Nolan Murray (86 in 30th place) and Michael Testa (94 in 63rd place).

Baseball

Jack Tucker singled, drove in two runs and scored and Connor Duffy singled and scored but sixth-seeded Wallkill Valley bowed to third-seeded High Point, 9-3, in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Thursday, May 7, in Sussex.

On Saturday, afternoon, Wallkill Valley rolled to a five-inning 16-3 victory at Dunellen behind Alex Opilla went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs.

Tyler Haberstroh went 3-for-5 with a triple, two stolen bases, an RBI and two runs, Brady Connolly was 2-for-2 with a walk, three RBI and a run, Luca Rastello went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and three runs, Dylan Miller (double, run, four RBI) and Ryan Miller (single, two stolen bases, three runs.

The Rangers, now 13-6, will host Hopatcong on Thursday, May 14, at 4 p.m.

Softball

Joley Motter hurled a four-inning two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks and Cassie Pallay went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, a walk, four RBI and four runs to fuel Wallkill Valley’s 15-0, four-inning shutout over Sussex Tech on Monday, May 4, in Hamburg.

Fiona Gordon was 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run, Tara Anderson was 3-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and two runs. Alexy Weaver went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and two runs and Ainsley Jurczak was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two RBI and a run

Wallkill Valley (11-6) will play at Hopatcong on Saturday, May 16, at 4 p.m.