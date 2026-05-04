Wallkill Valley baseball blanks Lenape Valley in H/W/S tourney

Brady Connolly went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Tyler Haberstroh was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run and Alex Opilla singled in a run, stole a base and scored twice to lead sixth-seeded Wallkill Valley to a 6-0 victory over 11th-seeded Lenape Valley in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg,

The Rangers (11-4), who have won three straight and eight of their last 10 games, now advance to the tri-county quarterfinal round against either third-seeded High point or 14th-seeded Delaware Valley on Wednesday, May 6.

Haberstroh, Ryan Miller and Luca Rastello combined on a two-hitter to lead the pitching effort. Haberstroh struck out eight with no walks and allowed one hit over 3.2 innings before Miller allowed one hit and one walk and struck out three over the next three innings before Rastello closed out the game and recorded the final out on two pitches.

Softball

The 12th-seeded Lady Rangers bowed to fifth-seeded Hunterdon Central, 12-0, in five innings in the second round of the H/W/S Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Flemington.

Joley Motter pitched a five-inning two-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk as Wallkill Valley defeated 17th-seeded Kittatinny, 11-1, in the first round of the H/W/S Tournament on April 29 at home.

Madison Molta went 2-for-4 with two triples, two RBI and a run, Fiona Gordon was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, Jiselle Laureda went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs, Cassie Pallay was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and Ainsley Jurczak singled, walked twice, drove in two runs and scored twice to fuel an 11-hit attack.

Wallkill Valley (10-6) will host Hackettstown on Wednesday, May 6 at 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Marcel Woloslk (second singles), Tristen Askew and Luke Nathan (first doubles) and Kajeton Lackosz and Josh Muro (second doubles) each won in straight sets in their respective flights to key Wallkill Valley’s 3-2 victory over Vernon on Friday, May 1, in Hamburg.

The Rangers, now 4-7, were scheduled to play at High Point on May 5 at 3:15 p.m.

Boys Golf

Alekos Reinle shot a team-low 35 and was followed by teammates Michael Testa (38), Patrick Garafano (40), Nolan Murray (40), Zachary Vierzchalek (46) and Scottie Weiss (46) as Wallkill Valley earned a 153-166 victory over Kinnelon on April 28 at Cascades-Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg.

The Rangers (8-1) were scheduled to take part in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 championships on Monday, May 4, at the Newton Country Club.

Girls Golf

Lily Geuther shot a match-low 47 but Wallkill Valley was edged by Pope John, 216-221, on April 29 at Cascades-Crystal Springs in Hamburg.

Also competing for the Lady Rangers (5-4) were Chloe Geuther (53), Sierra Jenkins (55), Cara Masino (66), Isabella Lorenc (68) and Madelynn Dick (71).