Miller duo tosses no-hitter as Wallkill Valley baseball rolls past Secaucus

Ryan Miller and Dylan Miller combined on a no-hitter, Tyler Haberstroh went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs and Jack Tucker tripled in two runs to power the Wallkill Valley Rangers baseball team to an 11-0, five-inning victory over Secaucus on Friday in Secaucus.

Ryan Miller started the game and struck out eight and walked one over the first 4.2 innings. He also went 2-for-2 with a triple, a walk, two stolen bases, two RBIs and two runs. Dylan Miller faced one batter and recorded a strikeout to end the contest.

Jack Tucker added a two-run triple and Rocco Restel singled, stole a base, drove in a run and scored twice to aid the eight-hit attack for Wallkill Valley.

In its other win for the Rangers last week, Luca Rastello went 2-for-6 with a double, three RBIs and a run, Connor Duffy walked twice, was hit by a pitch, drove in a run and scored twice and Tucker singled, doubled, walked to pace a 7-3 victory over High Point on Monday, April 6 in Sussex.

Wallkill Valley (5-2) will play host to Hackettstown on Monday, April 20, at 4 p.m.

Softball

Joley Motter twirled a six-inning one-hitter with five strikeouts and four walks and also went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs to lift the Lady Rangers to a 15-1 victory over Morristown-Beard on Friday, April 10, in Morristown.

Tara Anderson went 3-for-4 with three doubles, four RBIs and two runs, Fiona Gordon added two doubles, two RBIs and three runs, Jiselle Laureda was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs and Alexy Weaver singled, doubled, drove in a run and scored twice to pace a 13-hit attack for Wallkill Valley (5-1).

On Thursday, April 9, the Lady Rangers hammered out 16 hits in rolling to a 12-2, six-inning victory over Kittatinny at home.

Alyssa Roccisano went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs, Weaver was 3-for-4 with two triples, three RBI and two runs, Laureda went 2-for-4 with two runs, Cassie Pallay singled three times with an RBI, Ainsley Jurczak doubled in a run and scored three times and Madison Molta was 2-for-4 with an RBIs and a run to fuel the offense.

Wallkill Valley, which has now outscored its opposition, 75-19, this season, will host to North Warren on Friday, April 17, at 4 p.m. before traveling to Dover on Monday, April 20 at 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Tristen Askew and William Conklin (first singles) and Josh Muro and Kajeton Lackosz (second doubles) each recorded victories in their respective flights but the Rangers bowed to Vernon, 3-2, on Tuesday, April 7, in Vernon.

Jeremy Rockwell (first singles), Marcel Woloslk (second singles) and Daniel DeFinis (third singles) also competed for Wallkill Valley, which fell to 1-2 this spring.

Outdoor Track

The Wallkill Valley boys and girls track squads will take part in the 59th annual Morris Hills Relays on Saturday, April 18, in Rockaway beginning at 9 a.m.