Wallkill Valley relay team wins at Morris Hills Relays

The quartet of Jordan Ebelle, Emmanuel Oti, Travis Barlow and Lorenzo Flores DeBenedictis won the 4x100 meter relay in a time of 43.66 and Lore Hicks was seventh in the long jump with a leap of 33-8.75 to lead Wallkill Valley High boys and girls outdoor track team at the 59th annual Morris Hills Relays on Saturday afternoon in Rockaway.

The boys placed 10th overall in the team standings out of 22 competing schools with the girls placing 21st overall.

Also placing in the top 10 for the boys were Emmanuel Oti (second in pole vault, 12-0), Joshua Saltzman (fifth in pole vault, 11-0) and Travis Barlow (eighth in javelin. 129-0). Hicks also placed 10th in the long jump with an effort of 15-5.25.

Baseball

Ryan Miller hit a two-run home run, Jack Tucker went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and four runs, Brady Connolly was 4-for-5 with a double, four RBI and four runs, Alex Opilla went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, three stolen bases, an RBI and three runs as Wallkill Valley outlasted Boonton, 13-10, on April 15 in Boonton.

Luca Rastello (double, RBI, two runs), Dylan Miller (RBI, run, walk, two stolen bases) and Connor Duffy (RBI, run, walk, stolen bases) rounded out the 17-hit attack.

The win was the fourth straight for the Rangers, which improved to 7-2 this spring.

Tyler Haberstroh is leading the offense, batting .472 (17-for-36, eight stolen bases, seven RBI, 10 runs). Rastello has 13 hits with 13 RBI with four doubles and seven runs.

Wallkill Valley will host South Hunterdon on Thursday, April 23, at 4 p.m. before playing at Sparta the next night at 7 p.m.

Softball

Fiona Gordon went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs, Tara Anderson was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run, Madison Molta was 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs and Cassie Pallay walked, stole a base and drove in two runs but the Lady Rangers bowed to Chatham, 7-6, on April 15 in Chatham.

Wallkill Valley trailed, 4-0, after three innings but scored the next six runs, including two in the top of the seventh, to take a 6-4 lead. However, Chatham struck for three in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the win.

The Lady Rangers (5-3) will host Newton on Friday, April 24, at 4 p.m.

Anderson is batting .609 this season (14-for-23 with three doubles, one triple, one home run, three stolen bases, 21 RBI, 10 runs) with Molta batting .516 (16-for-31, nine runs) and Alexy Weaver hitting .533 (16-for-30, with three doubles, five triples, eight RBI and 13 runs).