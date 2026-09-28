Wallkill Valley boys soccer tops Vernon

Miguel McCallum had a goal and an assist and Zachary Vierzchalek, Brody Incorvaia and Connor Schmitz also scored to lift the Wallkill Valley High boys soccer team to a 4-2 victory over Vernon on Thursday afternoon in Hamburg.

Noah Gyarmati anchored the Vernon defense with a six-save performance.

Sam Boys (two goals, four assists), Vierzchalek (three goals, one assist), McCallum (one goal, three assists) and Schmitz (two goals) lead the Rangers in scoring this season.

Wallkill Valley (4-4) was scheduled to play at Hackettstown on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

The Lady Rangers (2-5) are slated to play host to West Milford on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 4:15 p.m. before welcoming Pope John on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m.

Adrianna Romeo (two goals, two assists), Jordyn Trinkleback (two goals), Alexa Baker (two goals) and Alanna Romeo (one goal, one assist) have been the offensive catalysts for Wallkill Valley this fall.

Field Hockey

In its only game last week, Wallkill Valley bowed to Morris Hills, 1-0, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, in Rockaway.

The Lady Rangers (1-7) will play at Kittatinny on Wednesday, Sept. 30, and at Pequannock on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m.

Goalie Madelynn Dick has made 62 saves this season with Freisy Ventura (one goal, one assist) and Laelani Arellano (three assists) leading the team in scoring.

Girls Tennis

Zoey Vanderbeck (first singles), Grace Carr (second singles), Maya Mianowski (third singles), Sydney Bartolo and Ava Roopchand (first doubles) and Ava Floris and Jenna Altieri (second doubles) each won their respective flights in straight sets as the Lady Rangers defeated Boonton, 5-0, on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at home.

Wallkill Valley (8-4) was seeded 10th for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 tournament and was scheduled to play host to 23rd-seeded New Milford in a play-in match on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

If they win, the Lady Rangers, they would play at seventh-seeded Lenape Valley in a first-round match on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Cross Country

Zachary Neiper placed third in a time of 19:04 and Michael Gibson was seventh in 19:46 to pace the Wallkill Valley boys at a Sussex County Tech Quad Meet on Monday, Sept. 22 in Sparta.

Wallkill Valley was competing against runners from Hackettstown, Lenape Valley and Sussex Tech.

Courtney Mogavro was the highest placing Lady Ranger, placing 35th in 26:03.