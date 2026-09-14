Wallkill Valley girls soccer earns first win in double OT

Freshman Alexa Baker converted a feed from freshman Abby Baldassano with just under two minutes remaining in the second overtime to lift the Wallkill Valley girls soccer team to its first victory of the season - a 3-2 decision over Jefferson on Thursday, Sept. 10, in Oak Ridge.

Senior Adrianna Romeo connected twice in the second half for the Lady Rangers on feeds from Isabella Velasco and Jules Capriglione to help send the game into the first overtime.

Junior goalie Harley Ojeda made seven saves to secure the victory for Wallkill Valley, which put 17 shots on goal.

“Our upperclassmen carried us in regulation and our freshman finished it off in overtime,” Wallkill Valley coach Kaitlin Savitski said. “We have a strong core back this year as we didn’t lose anybody to graduation and they’re very hungry.”

Wallkill Valley is seeking its first winning season since it went 6-4-2 in the truncated season of 2020.

Savitski, a 2013 graduate from Vernon Township High School, is in her third season at the helm of the Lady Rangers after being an assistant at Roxbury the previous five seasons.

“I feel we’re kind of an underdog team that no one really expects much from,” Savitski said. “But we want to change the narrative and its nice to get that first win.”

Wallkill Valley will play at Warren Hills in Washington Township on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. before playing at Dover on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Sam Boys, Zachary Vierzchalek, Nick Delcalzo and Anthony Barrientos each connected for goals and Noah Gyarmati earned the shutout with eight saves to lead Wallkill Valley to a 4-0 victory over Kittatinny on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at home.

Miguel McCallum assisted on two goals and Ancel Maldonado also had an assist for the Rangers, who dropped a 2-0 decision to Hackettstown on Thursday, Sept. 10. at home.

The Rangers (2-2) will play host to Dover on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Sierra O’Rourke had the lone goal of the week for the Lady Rangers, off a feed from Laelani Arellano, as Wallkill Valley fell to Parsippany Hills, 7-1, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at home.

The Lady Rangers dropped a 5-0 decision at High Point, on Sept. 9 in Wantage.

Wallkill Valley (1-4) will play at Sparta on Friday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m. before returning home to host Parsippany on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Zoey Vanderbeck (first singles), Grace Carr (second singles), Maya Mianowski (third singles) and Sydney Bartolo and Ava Roopchand (first doubles) all won their respective flights in straight sets and the second doubles duo of Ava Floris and Gia Floris won by forfeit as Wallkill Valley earned a 5-0 decision over Hopatcong on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at home.

The Lady Rangers are now 4-3 overall and 3-0 in Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference play.

Wallkill Valley will host Newton on Sept. 18, at 3:45 p.m. before playing at Hopatcong on Monday, Sept. 21, at 3:45 p.m.