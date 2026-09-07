Wallkill Valley boys soccer earns first win of season

Ancel Maldonado, Zachary Vierzchalek, Connor Schmitz and Brayden Snyder each scored to fuel Wallkill Valley’s first boys soccer victory of the season - a 4-0 decision over Morris Catholic - on Friday afternoon in Hamburg,

Sam Boys had two assists for the Rangers, who received a three-save shutout performance from goalie Noah Gyarmati.

In its season-opener on Tuesday, Sept. 1, Wallkill Valley bowed to Newton, 5-0, in Newton Township despite 12 saves by Gyarmati.

The Rangers (1-1) will play host to Hackettstown on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. before traveling to Blairstown to play at North Warren on Monday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Paige Lonsky scored the game’s lone goal - off a feed from Laelani Arellano - in the second quarter to lift the Lady Rangers to a 1-0 victory over Belvidere on Friday afternoon in Hamburg.

Wallkill Valley goalie Madelynn Dick didn’t face a shot to earn the shutout.

The Lady Rangers (1-1) opened its season with a 4-1 loss at home to North Warren on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Freisy Ventura had the only goal for Wallkill Valley, which received four saves from Dick and six saves from Olivia Cubby.

The Lady Rangers will play at Jefferson on Tuesday, Sept. 15 in Oak Ridge at 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Wallkill Valley was scheduled to play at Jefferson on Thursday, Sept. 10 in Oak Ridge at 4 p.m. before playing host to Sussex Tech on Monday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

The Lady Rangers are seeking to improve upon last year’s 4-12-1 mark. The team returns leading scorers senior Adrianna Romeo (nine goals, four assists) and junior Jordyn Trinkleback (seven goals, two assists) and junior goalie Harley Ojeda (two shutouts, 178 saves).

Girls Tennis

Wallkill Valley blanked Newton, 5-0, on Thursday, Sept. 3 in Newton.

Zoey Vanderbeck (first singles), Grace Carr (second singles), Maya Mianowski (third singles), Sydney Bartolo and Ava Floris (first doubles) and Jenna Altieri and Isabella Lorenc (second doubles) each won their respective flights in straight sets.

The Lady Rangers, now 2-2, will play at Vernon on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 3:45 p.m. before returning home to play host to Pequannock on Friday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Wallkill Valley will take part in the Back to the Mountain Invitational at Woodland Park on Saturday, Sept 19.