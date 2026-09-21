Wallkill Valley girls tennis stays unbeaten in division

Zoey Vanderbeck (first singles), Grace Carr (second singles), Maya Mianowski (third singles), Sydney Bartolo and Ava Roopchand (first doubles) and Ava Floris and Gia Floris (second doubles) all won their respective flights in straight sets to pace the Wallkill Valley girls tennis team to a 5-0 victory over Newton on Friday, Sept. 18, in Hamburg.

With the win, the Lady Rangers improved to 6-4 overall and remained perfect at 5-0 in the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

Wallkill Valley will play at Boonton on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m. and at Sussex Tech on Monday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Sam Boys and Rafael Martinez each connected for goals, Zachary Vierzchalek and Nick Delcalzo had an assist apiece and Noah Gyarmati had three saves to steer Wallkill Valley to a 3-0 victory over High Point on Wednesday, Sept. 16, in Hamburg.

The win was the first in the Freedom Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference for the Rangers, who are now 1-3 in divisional play and 3-3 overall.

Wallkill Valley will host Dover on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m., Vernon on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. and Newton on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Alanna Romeo scored a goal and assisted on Alexa Baker’s strike and Harley Ojeda was a standout with a nine-save performance as Wallkill Valley defeated Sussex Tech, 2-0, on Monday, Sept. 14, in Hamburg.

The Lady Rangers were then blanked at Hopatcong, 5-0, on Sept. 16 and at Warren Hills on Sept. 19.

Wallkill Valley will play at Dover on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m. before traveling to play at Lenape Valley on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Olivia Mithory converted a feed from Freisy Ventura in the second quarter to erase a one-goal deficit but the Lady Rangers fell to Parsippany, 2-1, in overtime on Saturday, Sept. 19, in Hamburg.

Madelynn Dick made 10 saves to anchor the defense for Wallkill Valley, which fell to 1-6 this season.

The Lady Rangers will play at Morris Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 4:30 p.m. before hosting Whippany Park on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m.

Cross Country

Michael Gibson placed 38th in a time of 19:36 and Patrick Maloney was 43rd in 19:40 to lead the Wallkill Valley boys at the Back to the Mountain Invitational at Garret Mountain on Saturday, Sept. 19, in Woodland Park.