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Hamburg hosts America 250 celebration

Hamburg. The Borough of Hamburg hosted a free community celebration at Hamburg Park featuring food, live entertainment and family activities in honor of America’s 250th anniversary.

America /
| 06 Jul 2026 | 01:44
    October Rose performs on stage.
    October Rose performs on stage. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Hamburg Borough officials include from left, Water/Sewer Collector Jennifer Valerius, Councilmen John Burd and Richard Krasnomowitz, Mayor John Haig, Joyce Oehler and Acting Clerk Beth Martin.
    Hamburg Borough officials include from left, Water/Sewer Collector Jennifer Valerius, Councilmen John Burd and Richard Krasnomowitz, Mayor John Haig, Joyce Oehler and Acting Clerk Beth Martin. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Autumn, Dante and Erika Kane of Vernon sit down food.
    Autumn, Dante and Erika Kane of Vernon sit down food. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Lizabeth Muys and Joseph Atkinson of Atlantic Ambulance pose for a photo.
    Lizabeth Muys and Joseph Atkinson of Atlantic Ambulance pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

The Borough of Hamburg hosted a free community celebration on July 3 at Hamburg Park marking America’s 250th anniversary.

The event was held from 4 to 8 p.m. at the park, 60 Gingerbread Castle Road, and featured food vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Food offerings included Holy Chick, Mt. Taco, Linda’s Lemonade and ice cream treats.

Activities included a dunk tank, face painting, potato sack races, egg races, water balloon games, Giant Jenga and other games for all ages.