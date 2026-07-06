Hamburg hosts America 250 celebration

The Borough of Hamburg hosted a free community celebration on July 3 at Hamburg Park marking America’s 250th anniversary.

The event was held from 4 to 8 p.m. at the park, 60 Gingerbread Castle Road, and featured food vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Food offerings included Holy Chick, Mt. Taco, Linda’s Lemonade and ice cream treats.

Activities included a dunk tank, face painting, potato sack races, egg races, water balloon games, Giant Jenga and other games for all ages.