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Sussex County celebrates America’s 250th anniversary

Augusta. Residents gathered at the Sussex County Fairgrounds on June 7 for a family-friendly celebration marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

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Sussex County /
| 08 Jun 2026 | 03:29
    <b>Maria, Brislin and Alexander Lagunes of Sussex pose for a photo.</b>
    Maria, Brislin and Alexander Lagunes of Sussex pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Broghan Wnuk rides a mechanical bull.</b>
    Broghan Wnuk rides a mechanical bull. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    <b>Makenna O'Rourke and Kaylin Byro are shown iwth Savash.</b>
    Makenna O'Rourke and Kaylin Byro are shown iwth Savash. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    <b>Colonial craftsman Scott Lance.</b>
    Colonial craftsman Scott Lance. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    <b>Cooper Gerbauer climbs the rock wall.</b>
    Cooper Gerbauer climbs the rock wall. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    <b>Colonial craftsman weaver Frances Irwin.</b>
    Colonial craftsman weaver Frances Irwin. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    <b>Caren Ruitenberg and Holly Saraceni represented Sussex County.</b>
    Caren Ruitenberg and Holly Saraceni represented Sussex County. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Matt Sinke of Sussex County Engineering poses with Smokey.</b>
    Matt Sinke of Sussex County Engineering poses with Smokey. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Sussex County commemorated the 250th anniversary of American independence with a community celebration June 7 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

The family-friendly event featured an afternoon and evening of patriotic activities designed to honor the nation’s semiquincentennial and bring residents together for a day of entertainment and reflection.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of food vendors, free games and activities for all ages, and numerous attractions highlighting America’s 250 years of independence.

County officials said the celebration provided an opportunity for families and community members to gather and recognize the historic milestone while enjoying entertainment and activities in a festive atmosphere.

The event was part of ongoing local efforts to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary through educational, cultural and community-centered programming.