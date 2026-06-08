Sussex County celebrates America’s 250th anniversary

Sussex County commemorated the 250th anniversary of American independence with a community celebration June 7 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

The family-friendly event featured an afternoon and evening of patriotic activities designed to honor the nation’s semiquincentennial and bring residents together for a day of entertainment and reflection.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of food vendors, free games and activities for all ages, and numerous attractions highlighting America’s 250 years of independence.

County officials said the celebration provided an opportunity for families and community members to gather and recognize the historic milestone while enjoying entertainment and activities in a festive atmosphere.

The event was part of ongoing local efforts to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary through educational, cultural and community-centered programming.