Hamburg to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with community event

The Borough of Hamburg will host a free community celebration marking America’s 250th anniversary on Friday, July 3, at Hamburg Park.

The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at the park, 60 Gingerbread Castle Road, and will feature food, live entertainment and activities for all ages.

Food vendors will include Holy Chick, Mt. Taco, Linda’s Lemonade and ice cream treats.

Activities will include a dunk tank, face painting, potato sack races, egg races, water balloon games, Giant Jenga and other family-friendly games.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs and celebrate the nation’s semiquincentennial with an afternoon of community activities. Admission is free.