Kalczuk, Reinle, Stoll elected to Hardyston school board

| 04 Nov 2025 | 10:46

    Hardyston Township:

    Six candidates ran for three open seats on the Hardyston Township’s Board of Education. According to unofficial results, Dana Kalczuk, Ed Reinle and Kelly Stoll were elected, and will serve three-year terms.

    As of press time, total votes were as follows:

    Jaclyn Derych: 1,348

    Julia Dick: 1,347

    Dana Kalczuk (Kids First): 1,674

    Ellis Marples (died on Oct. 16, Kids First): 1,451

    Ed Reinle (incumbent, Kids First): 1,668

    Kelly Stoll: 1,568

    Wallkill Valley Regional High School, Hardyston:

    Two candidates ran for one open seat on Wallkill Valley Regional High School’s Board of Education. According to unofficial results, Brian Silipena was elected, and will serve a three-year term.

    As of press time, total votes were as follows:

    Robert Carlson (incumbent): 1,361

    Brian Silipena: 1,485

    Wallkill Valley Regional High School, Ogdensburg:

    Two candidates ran for one open seat on Wallkill Valley Regional High School’s Board of Education. According to unofficial results, Ralph Bonard was elected, and will serve a three-year term.

    As of press time, total votes were as follows:

    Ralph Bonard (incumbent): 425

    Brendan Donegan: 372

    All results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections.