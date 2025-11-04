Kalczuk, Reinle, Stoll elected to Hardyston school board

Hardyston Township:
Six candidates ran for three open seats on the Hardyston Township’s Board of Education. According to unofficial results, Dana Kalczuk, Ed Reinle and Kelly Stoll were elected, and will serve three-year terms.
As of press time, total votes were as follows:
Jaclyn Derych: 1,348
Julia Dick: 1,347
Dana Kalczuk (Kids First): 1,674
Ellis Marples (died on Oct. 16, Kids First): 1,451
Ed Reinle (incumbent, Kids First): 1,668
Kelly Stoll: 1,568
Wallkill Valley Regional High School, Hardyston:
Two candidates ran for one open seat on Wallkill Valley Regional High School’s Board of Education. According to unofficial results, Brian Silipena was elected, and will serve a three-year term.
Robert Carlson (incumbent): 1,361
Brian Silipena: 1,485
Wallkill Valley Regional High School, Ogdensburg:
Two candidates ran for one open seat on Wallkill Valley Regional High School’s Board of Education. According to unofficial results, Ralph Bonard was elected, and will serve a three-year term.
Ralph Bonard (incumbent): 425
Brendan Donegan: 372