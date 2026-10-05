Hardyston council supports Kaminski, Ceglia

We are proud to endorse Brian Kaminski and Anthony Ceglia for the Hardyston Township Council in the upcoming November election.

Strong, reliable leadership is essential to maintaining the quality of life we enjoy in Hardyston. Both Brian and Anthony bring a deep personal investment to our community, along with the proven track records necessary to keep our township moving forward.

Councilman Brian Kaminski has already given years of dedicated service to Hardyston. As an architect and long-standing member of our Land Use Board, Brian possesses the unique knowledge required to manage our township’s growth. As a Councilman, Mayor, and Deputy Mayor, he has continuously championed fiscal responsibility, helping keep municipal taxes low and stable while fighting to preserve our beautiful rural character.

Councilman Anthony Ceglia stepped up seamlessly to fill the vacancy left by the tragic passing of our dear friend, Councilman Frank Cicerale. As a local small business owner and a 20-plus-year volunteer firefighter — including serving as our Fire Chief — Anthony understands public safety from the ground up. His unique blend of business experience and hands-on civic volunteerism makes him invaluable to our team.

Together, Brian and Anthony represent the best of Hardyston’s conservative values. They are completely focused on stabilizing property taxes, strongly supporting our first responders, and delivering long-awaited community enhancements—such as the upcoming community center at Wheatsworth Park.

When we ask what matters most for Hardyston’s future, the answer is clear: community service and proven leadership. Brian Kaminski and Anthony Ceglia have consistently shown up for our town, and they have our full support.We encourage you to join us in voting for the Hardyston Hometown Republican Team this November.

Stan Kula, Mayor

Anthony “Tony” Alfano, Deputy Mayor

Carl Miller, Councilman

Hardyston Township