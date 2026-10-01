In support of Kaminski and Ceglia

I am proud to endorse Brian Kaminski and Anthony Ceglia for Hardyston Township Council!

Brian and Anthony are family men and longtime Hardyston residents who truly care about the community they call home. They understand the importance of keeping our property taxes stable, moving forward with a community center for all residents to enjoy, and supporting the men and women who protect and serve our community — our Police, Fire, and EMT first responders.

They are invested in Hardyston’s future and committed to keeping the positive momentum going in our beautiful town.

Please join me in supporting Brian Kaminski and Anthony Ceglia for Township Council!Let’s keep Hardyston moving forward — together!

Dana Kalczuk

Hardyston