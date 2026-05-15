Wallkill Valley captains lead Rangers into postseason push

High School baseball playoff fever is in the air and while some teams may be a bit skittish by that notion, the Wallkill Valley High School baseball program appears to be both excited and well prepared to compete in the post season.

Helping to guide the Rangers in major ways this season are the two captains on the rooster -Tyler Haberstroh and Ryan Miller. Miller and Haberstroh are both members of the graduating class of 2026.

“They were chosen because it is not how they do one thing, it is how they do everything,’’ Wallkill Valley coach Connor Kopnik said. “They carry themselves as leader’s day in and day out through school, work and baseball.’’

The two captains have gotten some substantial things done in the sport thus far this season.

“Tyler has earned his 100th and 150th career strikeout (as a pitcher) along with earning his 100th career hit,’’ Kopnik said. “Ryan has surpassed his 150th career strikeout (as a pitcher) and recently earned 175th career strikeouts as well.’’

The growth of both leaders is impressive to the coaching staff.

“They have grown more as men and leaders this year than baseball players,’’ Kopnik said. “Which obviously the former helps the latter.’’

Coach Kopnik noted that Haberstroh and Miller are both strong students and are always ready to provide advice to their teammates as well.

“They have both previously been named to the All-Academic Team,’’ Kopnik said. “They both have their own unique leadership ability. Tyler is more of the lead by example type. Whereas Ryan has done a great job of taking players under his wing, especially when things aren’t going to great.’’

Through 20 regular season games, the Rangers had a very solid overall record of 14-6 with a mark of 6-3 in the tough Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Freedom Division.

Plenty of student athletes on the roster have contributed to this success.

“As a team we are looking to earn 15 wins for a third straight season and the leadership we have is a big part of that,’’ Kopnik said. “Luca Rastello has played a big role for us this year on the mound and at the plate. He has thrown 25.1 innings with 31 strikeouts and he is hitting .338 with nine extra base hits.’’

NOTES: The statistics mentioned above are from games played through May 12.