Wallkill Valley boys rout Kittatinny in H/W/S prelim

Alex Opilla collected 23 points, six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal, Joe Sugar totaled 22 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals and Gavin Solano added 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block to power the 10th-seeded Wallkill valley High boys basketball team to an 80-46 victory over 19th-seeded Kittatinny in the preliminary round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday in Hamburg,

Wallkill Valley was scheduled to play at seventh-seeded Voorhees in a H/W/S Tournament first round game on Tuesday, Feb. 3. The tri-county quarterfinal round is slated for Saturday, Feb. 7.

Also aiding the victory for the Rangers were Nolan Murray (nine points, three steals, two rebounds, one assist), Chris Bila (four points, six rebounds, one assist, one block), Cole Bolich (three points, one rebound), Harry Moller (two points, four rebounds), Zachary Vierzchalek (five rebounds, one block, one steal), Aiden Moncrieffe (two rebounds) and Joel Espinosa (one rebound).

Wallkill Valley (10-7) is also set to play at Verona on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 5:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Kate Fahrenfeld scored a team-high 10 points and Jordyn Trinkleback added nine points but the 17th-seeded Lady Rangers bowed to 12th-seeded Vernon in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Vernon Township.

The game was knotted, 18-18, at the half before Vernon outscored Wallkill Valley, 13-2, in the third quarter.

Wallkill Valley (5-13) will play at Vernon again in a regular season game on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. before returning home on Saturday, Feb. 7 to face Passaic Charter at 11 a.m.

Ice Hockey

Michael Delaney tallied three goals and two assists, Bradyn Husarenko had two goals and an assist and Nathan Shindelman, Stephen Daidone and Noah Custode each added a goal to lead the High Point/Wallkill Valley/Kittatinny tri-op squad to an 8-0 victory over Vernon on Wednesday, Jan. 28 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Waylon Harper earned the shutout with a 10-save effort.

High Point/Wallkill Valley/Kittatinny (3-13-1) was scheduled to play Hoboken on Monday, Feb. 2 at Skylands Ice World at 8:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Nicholas Delcalzo (113 pounds), Thomas Bradley (138), Alekos Reinle (144), Ethan Koger (150) and Scottie Weiss (175) all won by fall to fuel the Rangers’ 46-30 victory over Vernon on Jan. 20 in Hamburg.

Other winners for Wallkill Valley included Sam Goldy (157) and Luke Goldy (165) each won by forfeit and Nicolas Hamarcak (285), who won by major decision.

Wallkill Valley (2-7) will wrestle at Lenape Valley on Friday, Feb. 6, in Stanhope at 7 p.m.