Einreinhofer wins silver

Wallkill Valley Regional High School senior Delana Einreinhofer capped a sensational indoor track season by finishing second in the 3,200-meter run at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Meet of Champions on March 2 at the Ocean Breeze facility in Staten Island, N.Y.

Einreinhofer ran the 3,200 in a time of 10:20.60 to earn the silver medal. She trailed only Liliah Gordon of Northern Burlington, who won the event in 10:13.41.

Einreinhofer had qualified for the M of C by winning the Group 1 3,200-meter race in a time of 10:39.46 on Feb. 23. She also won the 1,600-meter Group 1 title in a time of 5:00.86.

Here’s how other Wallkill Valley teams have fared recently:

Boys basketball

Wallkill Valley’s season-high seven-game winning streak came to an end in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 Tournament in a 59-38 loss to sixth-seeded Cresskill at home March 4.

The Rangers, seeded second, were led in defeat by Gavin Solano (15 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals), Ryan Geene (10 points, four steals, two rebounds) and Ryder Accardi (six points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals).

Wallkill Valley finished 20-8, the first season that the team won 20 games since it went 21-8 in 2018-19.

The Rangers, under head coach Ed Paiva, finished in a tie with Vernon atop the Freedom Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) with identical 8-2 records. The teams split their two regular-season meetings this year with each winning at home.

Solano, a sophomore guard, averaged 17.6 points this season while Geene, a senior guard, averaged 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists this year and finished his career with 873 points in just 56 games.

Other offensive catalysts included Dylan Klackowski (10.3 points per game), Accardi (5.1 ppg), Chris Bila (4.9 ppg), Indo Ortiz (4.9 ppg) and Alex Opilla (3.5 ppg).

Girls basketball

The Rangers wrapped up their 2024-25 campaign with an 8-16 record, which included a 6-4 mark and third-place finish in the NJAC’s Colonial Division.

Wallkill Valley was led offensively by sophomore Kate Fahrenfeld (15.4 ppg, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals), junior Gabriella Kuhar (6.4 ppg) and sophomore Tara Anderson (5 ppg).

Ice hockey

The High Point-Wallkill Valley-Kittatinny tri-op squad ended its season with a 7-4 loss to Montville on Feb. 14 at Mennen Arena in Morris Township.

Brady Reid scored twice; Alex Sonvico added a goal and two assists; and Anthony Tokar had a goal and an assist for the Wildcats, which finished this winter with a 10-10 record.

High Point-Wallkill Valley-Kittatinny, which finished in second place in the Haas/Charette Division of the Morris County Secondary Schools Interscholastic Hockey League with an 8-4 record, was led offensively by Sonvico (31 goals, 24 assists), Tokar (20 goals, 22 assists), Reid (13 goals, 21 assists), Nathan Shindelman (five goals, six assists), Bradyn Husarenko (three goals, five assists), Noah Custode (two goals, four assists), Noah Krahling (four goals, two assists), Hunter Baker (one goal, four assists), Stephen Daidone (four goals, one assist), William Schreiber (four goals, one assist), Nick Boffa (one goal, two assists), Frank Korszoloski (one goal, two assists), Reagan Tokar (one goal) and Julianna Veldran (one assist).

Goalie Landon Healey made 326 saves for a save percentage of 0.862 this season.

Bowling

The Rangers, seeded eighth, bowed to top-seeded and eventual sectional champion Kinnelon, 2-0, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament Feb. 13.

Wallkill Valley, which finished its season, 9-9, was led by Derek Babcock (404 high series, 259 high game), Christian Sears (372 series, 192 high game), Ryan Stoll (290 series, 158 high game), Haakon Selden (270 series, 139 high game) and Tim Choi (252 series, 151 high game).