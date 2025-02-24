Rangers 4th in Group 1 championships

Senior Delana Einreinhofer won the 1,600-meter run in 5:00.86 and the 3,200-meter run in 10:39.46 to lead the Wallkill Valley Regional High School girls indoor track team to a fourth-place finish at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 1 championships Sunday afternoon, Feb. 23 at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

The next stop for Einreinhofer is the NJSIAA Meet of Champions beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at the Ocean Breeze complex in Staten Island.

Also competing in the group championships for the Rangers were Lore Hicks, who was eighth in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.43, and Nicolette Rock, who was 16th in the shot put with an effort of 30-1.

On the boys side, Emmanuel Oti was 13th in the pole vault with an effort of 10-0; Kellan Brown was 14th in the high jump with a leap of 5-6; and Travis Barlow was 22nd in the shot put with an effort of 35-8.5.

Here’s how other Wallkill Valley teams have fared recently:

Boys basketball

Sophomore guard Gavin Solano scored a career-high 29 points along with four steals; Ryan Geene collected 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals; and Chris Bila added 13 points and five rebounds to pace the Rangers to an 82-56 victory over Lakeland at home Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22.

Solano is averaging 17.9 points per game to lead the Rangers this season, followed by Geene (16.6 ppg).

Wallkill Valley (18-7) is seeded second for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament and is scheduled to play host to 15th-seeded Hasbrouck Heights in a first-round game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Girls basketball

The Rangers concluded their 2024-25 campaign with a 72-23 loss at Villa Walsh there Feb. 18.

Despite its final 8-16 record, Wallkill Valley did well to fashion an 8-4 mark and third-place finish in the Colonial Division of the Super Essex Conference.

The Rangers were led by sophomore Kate Fahrenfeld (15.4 ppg, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals), junior Gabriella Kuhar (6.4 ppg) and sophomore Tara Anderson (5 ppg).

Boys wrestling

Scottie Weiss placed fourth at 138 pounds to pace Wallkill Valley at the NJSIAA District 3 tournament Feb. 22 at Kittatinny.

Girls wrestling

Jenna Cammarata (107 pounds) and Aoife Brown (145) each placed fifth/sixth in their respective weight classes at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1 District/Region tournament Feb. 23 at Vernon.

Ice hockey

The High Point-Wallkill Valley-Kittatinny tri-op squad fell to Roxbury, 4-2, in the Haas Cup championship game Feb. 10 at Mennen Arena in Morris Township.

Brady Reid and Alex Sonvico each scored a goal and Landon Healy made 31 saves for High Point-Wallkill Valley-Kittatinny, which finished this season with a 10-10 record.

Sonvico (31 goals, 24 assists), Anthony Tokar (20 goals, 22 assists) and Reid (13 goals, 21 assists) led the team in scoring, with Healey making 326 saves for a save percentage of 0.862.