Esposito’s 18 lifts Lenape Valley past Wallkill Valley

Lexie Esposito scored a game-high 18 points, leading the Lenape Valley Patriots (5-16) to a 47-35 win over the Wallkill Valley Rangers on Feb. 12 at Wallkill Valley Regional High School in Hamburg.

Jordyn Trinkleback scored a team-high 9 points for the Wallkill Valley Rangers (7-17).

Jordyn Trinkleback compiled 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals, Kate Fahrenfeld totaled seven points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals and Gabriella Kuhar added seven points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals as the Lady Rangers defeated Sussex Tech, 47-32, on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at home.