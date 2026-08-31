Ogdensburg PTO welcomes students with annual Chalk the Walk event

The Ogdensburg PTO welcomed students and families back to school spirit Sunday with its annual Chalk the Walk event, bringing creativity and community together ahead of the new school year.

Students of all ages gathered along the school sidewalks to fill them with colorful drawings, cheerful messages and words of encouragement for teachers, staff and fellow classmates.

The afternoon featured more than just sidewalk art. Students also had the opportunity to personalize their water bottles at a sticker station, adding their own creative touches to a back-to-school essential.

Local ice cream man Juan Zarnas joined the festivities as well, serving up sweet treats for families to enjoy while students worked on their chalk masterpieces.

The event provided a festive way for the Ogdensburg community to reconnect and celebrate the start of another school year.

With the sidewalks now decorated and ready to welcome everyone back, Ogdensburg School looks forward to welcoming staff on Monday, Aug. 31, and students for their first day of school on Wednesday, Sept. 2.