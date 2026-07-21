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Franklin Library hosts Chalk the Walk event
Franklin. Families gathered at the Franklin Library on July 20 to decorate sidewalks with colorful artwork during the library’s Chalk the Walk program.
maria kovic
Wantage
/
| 21 Jul 2026 | 11:45
Elsie Langstedt of Wantage drew a monster with yellow ears.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Elyse Kellar of Hardyston drew a white whale.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Henry Langstedt of Wantage stands by his artwork.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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