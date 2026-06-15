Franklin Band to perform across region during 250th celebration

The Franklin Band, New Jersey’s oldest community band, will take part in a series of performances across New Jersey and New York beginning this summer, including events tied to America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

The band will perform patriotic music at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, during Lafayette Township’s 250th Celebration Festival at Lafayette Township School, 178 Beaver Run Road. The festivities will begin with a Patriot Color Fun Run.

On Sunday, June 28, the band will perform at the 77th annual High Point Memorial Services hosted by the American Legion Department of New Jersey at High Point State Park Veterans Memorial. The ceremony will begin at noon following a color guard procession scheduled for 11:45 a.m.

The band also is scheduled to march in the Ridgewood Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4, and in the Inspection Day Parade in Port Jervis, N.Y., at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11.

In addition, the Franklin Band will celebrate its 156th anniversary with a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Firemen’s Park in Franklin. The event will include a performance and cake for attendees.

The group will also perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm & Horse Show in Augusta.

New members age 13 and older are welcome to join the band. Rehearsals are held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays during the school year at Franklin School, 50 Washington Ave., and at American Legion Post 132 in Franklin during the summer.