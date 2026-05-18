Trumpeter John Bailey to perform taps at Sussex County Memorial Day ceremonies

As Sussex County residents gather for Memorial Day ceremonies on May 25, trumpet player John Bailey will once again perform Taps during services honoring fallen veterans.

Bailey, a member of the Franklin Band, has played the traditional military bugle call at Memorial Day ceremonies in Franklin, Hardyston and Ogdensburg for more than 35 years.

American Legion Post 132 in Franklin will sponsor a parade from the Ogdensburg Firehouse to St. Thomas Cemetery for a memorial service beginning at 7:30 a.m. Additional services will take place at 8:45 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Franklin and at 9:15 a.m. at North Hardyston Cemetery on Route 94.

Participants for the Franklin Memorial Day parade will gather at Post 132, located at 1 Legion Road, at 10 a.m. Veterans are invited to march in the parade, which steps off at 10:30 a.m. on Rutherford Avenue and proceeds down Main Street to the war memorial near Borough Hall for a memorial service.

The Franklin Band, recognized as the oldest community band in New Jersey, honored Bailey for his years of service last summer.

The band is currently welcoming new members. Musicians age 13 and older are invited to join the concert and marching bands. Rehearsals are held Tuesdays from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Franklin Borough Elementary School, 50 Washington Ave.