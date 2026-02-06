Franklin Band invites new members ahead of 2026 season

The Franklin Band is inviting new members to join as the community ensemble prepares for a full 2026 performance schedule tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Band President James Bradley said New Jersey’s oldest community band is gearing up for concerts and parades celebrating the country’s semiquincentennial and encouraging local musicians and audiences to get involved.

Musical director Judy Bobiak said the group is currently rehearsing new patriotic concert pieces in advance of the anniversary.

The all-volunteer nonprofit organization is scheduled to march in Memorial Day and Independence Day parades and several other holiday events. Performances also are planned at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show, Franklin’s 9/11 memorial service, American Legion services at High Point and concerts throughout the year.

The band’s spring concert is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 17 in the Franklin School auditorium.

Musicians age 13 and older are invited to join the adult-oriented concert and marching band. Rehearsals are held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Franklin Borough Elementary School, 50 Washington Ave.

Bradley encouraged former musicians to return to playing and experience the camaraderie of performing together.