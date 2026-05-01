Franklin Band spring concert set for May 17

The Franklin Band will present its spring concert May 17 as part of the borough’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The celebration will run from noon to 4 p.m. and begin with a parade from the firehouse to Franklin Borough School, 50 Washington Ave., at noon.

Organizers said the event will include old-fashioned games, entertainment and hot dogs from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The concert will begin at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium.

Musical Director Judy Bobiak said planning for the concert began after the band’s holiday performance in December.

The Franklin Band, recognized as the oldest community band in New Jersey, will perform marches and patriotic selections in honor of the nation’s semiquincentennial, along with medleys from Bugs Bunny cartoons and The Muppets.

The band also has scheduled appearances in Independence Day parades July 4 in Ridgewood and July 11 in Port Jervis, N.Y., along with Memorial Day parades in Franklin, Hardyston and Ogdensburg. It will also perform at the American Legion Veterans Memorial Service at noon June 28 at High Point State Park in Wantage.

Rehearsals are held Tuesdays from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Franklin Borough School. New members ages 13 and older are welcome.