Franklin Band celebrates 156 years with free concert

The Franklin Band will celebrate its 156th anniversary with a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Firemen’s Park on Parker Street.

The rain-or-shine performance will be followed by birthday cake. The band also is scheduled to perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm & Horse Show in Augusta.

Among those performing will be Hardyston residents Bill and Debbie Lockwood and their son-in-law, Robert Ernst, continuing a family tradition of community band participation.

Bill Lockwood joined the Franklin Band in 1988 as a trumpet player before switching to French horn when the ensemble needed musicians. Debbie Lockwood joined in 1995 after attending rehearsals with her husband for several years and now plays cymbals and bass drum.

The couple moved from Bergen County to Hardyston in 2002.

Ernst, who has been a member of the Franklin Band since 2000, leads the percussion section.

Debbie Lockwood said her 7-year-old grandson, Samuel, is eager to join the band when he is old enough. The Franklin Band welcomes musicians ages 13 and older of all skill levels.

”The friendships that you make are wonderful,” Debbie Lockwood said, adding that she also enjoys performing for appreciative audiences.

Bill Lockwood said the band’s atmosphere is welcoming and encourages musicians to do their best without fear of making mistakes.

”The idea is just do the best you can,” he said.