Hardyston school board needs Sheldon, Mainiero and Washer

Having served Hardyston Township for many years, including my time on the Board of Education, I have seen firsthand how important strong, principled leadership is to the success of our schools. That is why I am proud to endorse John Sheldon, Stacy Mainiero, and Robert Washer for the Hardyston Township Board of Education as the Kids First Hardyston team.

I know what it takes to serve on a Board of Education, and I believe these three candidates understand what their responsibility is to our children, parents, teachers, and taxpayers.

John, Stacy, and Robert will stand firmly for parental rights and make sure parents have a voice in decisions affecting their children. They believe our school administration must be held accountable, and that important policies and issues deserve transparency and open discussion.

They also understand that we have a responsibility to be good stewards of every taxpayer dollar. Their commitment to fiscal responsibility means protecting taxpayers while making the investments necessary to improve our schools.

Most importantly, they are focused on student achievement and academic performance.

From my years of public service in Hardyston, I believe our community deserves leaders who will put kids first, parents first, and taxpayers first. I proudly support John Sheldon, Stacy Mainiero, and Robert Washer.

Tony Alfano

Hardyston Township