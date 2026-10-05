Wallkill Valley football captains lead Rangers through unbeaten start

The toughness, both mental and physical, as well as the discipline demonstrated by the Wallkill Valley High School football program is on full display this season.

The Rangers are currently 6-0 after a 29-17 victory over Kittatinny on Oct. 3.

Leading the way in big ways for the Rangers this fall are the four senior captains on the team-Scottie Weiss, Rocco Restel, Nick Hamarcak and Travis Barlow.

“Our team voted for those four student athletes based on their ability to lead in a positive manner,’’ Wallkill Valley coach Jim Hamill said. “All four student athletes are major pieces of our program not only on the field, but during the off-season as well. All four demonstrate a strong work ethic, have proven the ability to overcome adversity, and have a sense of calmness to them that settles down those around them in moments of uncertainty.

“We also have a game captain each week that the coaching staff selects that represents and/or demonstrates excellent leadership throughout our week of preparation or during the last game. So far we have had senior Carlow Colon, juniors Maddox Boyd, Ezekiel Frayko, Gabriel Perrotto-Wald and Michael Testa all serve as game captains.’’

The captains are undeniably making their presence felt during regular season games.

“Travis Barlow leads the team in rushing yards through five games with 255 yards and two touchdowns,’’ Hamill said. “Scottie Weiss also has two TDS with 178 yards rushing. Both Rocco Restel and Nick Hamarcak lineup on the right side of our offensive line and have paved the way for over 850 yards rushing in five games.

“On defense Rocco Restel leads the team with 34 tackles along with five tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery. Nick Hamarcak has 16 tackles tied with Restel for tackles for a loss with five and has the team lead with 1.5 sacks. Scottie Weiss has two interceptions on defense tying the team lead, while Travis Barlow has 20 tackles.’’

It’s the positive ways in which the four captains help their teammates that makes them effective leaders.

“[They lead by] holding their teammates accountable and practicing with great effort,’’ Hamill said. “Practice has become a competition each day creating the most developmental growth in our team as possible. It is most evident in our ninth grade class who has many first year players. “Those first year players have made tremendous progress and are 2-0 on the JV level. I believe it stems from the examples our captains and other leaders demonstrate daily creating a culture of growth. Senior Carlow Colon, juniors Mike Testa, Mason Yorke, Gabriel Perrotto-Wald, Ezekiel Frayko, Maddox Boyd, Jason Barta, and Kenny Brown [are leaders as well]’’.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, Wallkill Valley is scheduled to host Verona.

“We beat Jefferson (13-12 on Sept. 3) for the first time in 25 years and won the school’s 150th game ever in doing so,’’ Hamill said.