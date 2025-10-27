x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Barlow, Weiss lead Rangers over Patriots

Hamburg. Wallkill Valley beat Lenape Valley 14-6 on Saturday behind rushing scores from Travis Barlow and Scottie Weiss.

Hamburg /
| 27 Oct 2025 | 01:17
    After he successfully rushed into the end zone for a touchdown Wallkill Valley running back Travis Barlow (6) and his teammates celebrate in the first half.
    After he successfully rushed into the end zone for a touchdown Wallkill Valley running back Travis Barlow (6) and his teammates celebrate in the first half. ( Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    Wallkill Valley quarterback Kellan Brown on a rollout.
    Wallkill Valley quarterback Kellan Brown on a "rollout".
    Lenape Valley defenders pounce on Wallkill Valley ball carrier Scottie Weiss. Weiss rushed for 78 yards and scored 1 touchdown.
    Lenape Valley defenders pounce on Wallkill Valley ball carrier Scottie Weiss. Weiss rushed for 78 yards and scored 1 touchdown.
    Lenape Valley quarterback Chase De Oliveira runs with the ball. De Oliveira threw a touchdown pass.
    Lenape Valley quarterback Chase De Oliveira runs with the ball. De Oliveira threw a touchdown pass.
    The Wallkill Valley Regional High School cheerleaders perform during halftime.
    The Wallkill Valley Regional High School cheerleaders perform during halftime.

Wallkill Valley Regional High School defeated Lenape Valley Regional High School, 14-6, in a varsity football game at Wallkill Valley Regional High School on Saturday.

Cole Bolich and Kellan Brown split time at quarterback for Wallkill Valley. Running backs Travis Barlow and Scottie Weiss scored one rushing touchdown apiece.

Lenape Valley quarterback Chase De Oliveira threw a touchdown pass to tight end Griffin Sumski.

The Wallkill Valley Rangers improved to 7-2 and the Lenape Valley Patriots fell to 1-8.