Wallkill Valley football ready to build on 2025 success

The wait is over and it’s time for some football, with a very enthusiastic, talented and battle tested Wallkill Valley High School program ready to take the field.

The Rangers are scheduled to host North Warren on Saturday, September 12. They currently compete in the Super Football Conference National Blue Division along with Lenape Valley, North Warren, Kittatinny and Sussex Tech.

Last season, the Rangers were very strong, with an overall record of 7-3, including a mark of 4-1 in the National Blue Division. They advanced to the NJSIAA North 1 Group 1 Sectional Tournament quarterfinal round in 2025.

“Goals are to continue building on the success we have experienced the last two years,’’ Wallkill Valley head coach Jim Hamill said. “We want to be able to accomplish team success, it starts with the development process of each individual player. If we can create enough developmental growth in all of our players it will result in team success. We graduated 16 seniors, however, many of our student athletes gained valuable experience through the season due to injuries or the ability to find playing time through their play. I believe that experience will help us continue to compete at a level that makes us competitive in our games.

“There is a great parity in our league. Every single team has graduated some key pieces of their team and are similar in terms of roster size. I believe it makes for an interesting Division where each week will not be a letdown and come down to the final play.’’

Key returning players include Rocco Restel (senior, linebacker, first team all-conference in 2025), Nick Hamarcak (senior, offensive line and defensive line, first team all-conference in 2025), Scott Weiss (senior, running back and defensive back, first team all-conference in 2025), Mason Yorke (junior, running back and linebacker, second team all-conference in 2025), Travis Barlow (senior, running back and linebacker), Carlow Colon (senior, wide receiver and defensive back), Gabriel Perrotto-Wald (junior, running back and defensive line), Michael Testa (junior, wide receiver and linebacker), Cole Bolich (junior, quarterback and defensive back), Ezekiel Frayko (junior, offensive line and defensive line), Jason Barta (junior, offensive line and defensive line) and Patrick Davina (sophomore, kicker).

Promising newcomers include Dakota Padgett (senior, offensive line and defensive line), Zane Russell (senior, tight end and defensive line), Maddox Boyd (junior, wide receiver and defensive back), Kenny Brown (junior, wide receiver and defensive back), Ethan Koger (junior, linebacker), Leo Gunderman (sophomore, wide receiver and defensive back), Nathan Zanella (sophomore, wide receiver and defensive back), Dylan Hutchinson (sophomore, tight end and defensive line), Dom Rosanelli (sophomore, tight end and defensive line), Colin Portsmore (sophomore, linebacker), Gavin Keller (sophomore, defensive line), Jayden De Los Santos (sophomore, wide receiver and defensive back), Ryder VanDerWende (sophomore, defensive back) and Kaleb Villegas (sophomore, offensive line and defensive line).

“Our team elected four seniors, Travis Barlow, Nick Hamarcak, Rocco Restel and Scott Weiss to serve as 2026 team captains,’’ Hamill said. “Although we have four named captains, a combination of our senior class and junior class serve as excellent leaders within our program. Many of those student athletes learned great leadership qualities from last year’s senior class resulting in the feeling of a continuation of last season rather than a new team. What I am impressed with the most in our program is our ability to handle adversity.’’