Football preview: Rangers to build on recent success

The Wallkill Valley Regional High School football team will continue to build on the success it experienced last year, said Jim Hamill, who is starting his second season as head coach.

“Each week is a challenge and we focus on one game at a time,’’ he said. “Last season came down to the last week of the season for the division, and I expect the same this year.

“We are excited about what has been built in just one year. We have built a program that has expectations, standards and traditions that are in place for hopefully many years.”

The Rangers posted a 5-5 overall record last year and were co-champions with Boonton in the Super Football Conference National Blue Division with a 4-1 record.

They lost to Cedar Grove, 38-6, in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 Tournament.

This year, they again compete in the National Blue Division with Hopatcong, Boonton, North Warren, Kinnelon and Whippany Park.

“The goals for this season are to compete for a division championship and to develop each week,’’ the coach said. “Expectations were set by the seniors last year and this year’s senior class looks to build upon those achievements and go even further.

“We take the approach of day by day and judge it based on our program pillars of success, which are effort, attitude and trust.’’

The Rangers are scheduled to open the season with a road game Thursday, Aug. 28 at Hasbrouck Heights.

Key returning players are seniors Jack Carr (offensive line, defensive line), Ethan Alfonso (wide receiver, corner back), Connor Hoebee (wide receiver, free safety), Luke Bolich (wide receiver, corner back), Will Pallay (offensive line, defensive line), Zack Bonard (offensive line, defensive line), Kellan Brown (quarterback, free safety) and Travis Snyder (running back, linebacker) and junior Travis Barlow (running back, linebacker).

Promising newcomers include senior Justin Bonaparte (offensive line, defensive line); juniors Nick Hamarcak (offensive line, defensive line), Rocco Restel (running back, linebacker) and Scottie Weiss (wide receiver, strong safety); and sophomores Mason Yorke (running back, linebacker), Gabriel Perrotto-Wald (running back, defensive end), Mike Testa (tight end, linebacker) and Cole Bolich (quarterback, wide receiver, free safety).

“Our program voted on our four captains, who were Jack Carr, Zack Bonard, Ethan Alfonso and Connor Hoebee,’’ Hamill said.

“Luke Bolich, Kellan Brown, Travis Snyder and Will Pallay also demonstrate great leadership abilities.

“All of these student athletes not only lead verbally but demonstrate what we strive to be as a program through their actions. Each leader also guides younger student athletes in our program as well.’’

Hamill pointed out that three games will be community events:

• Sept. 13: Yellow-Out Game that raises funds to fight childhood cancer and will benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

• Oct. 11: Second annual Pink-Out Game at homecoming. “Last year, we raised over $2,000 for Friends of Robbie.”

• Oct. 25: First-responders/military game.