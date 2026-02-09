Wallkill Valley captains lead surge of girls wrestling success

The popularity of girls wrestling across the country and in New Jersey in particular is inspiring on so many levels.

Locally, the Wallkill Valley High School girls’ wrestling program continues to grow in terms of participation and success.

Helping to guide Wallkill Valley on the mat in major ways this season are the team captains Jenna Cammarata, Lexi Cammarata and Alexxa Schlereth. All three captains are members of the senior class.

“We chose these student athletes as captains because they consistently demonstrate leadership on- and off-the-mat,’’ Wallkill Valley coach John Cammarata said. “Whether it’s through their work ethic, positive attitude, or their ability to support their teammates, they are always a strong example. They lead both in competition and in everyday training, communicate effectively and help their teammates whenever they need it.’’

The victories the three captains have earned thus far this winter are both hard fought and meaningful.

“All of our captains have strong records this season showing their hard work is paying off,’’ Coach Cammarata said. “The three captains all have 15 plus wins so far this season.’’

The three leaders have made noticeable strides in becoming more complete wrestlers on a consistent basis.

“Since the beginning of practice these student athletes have made improvements in both their physical performance and their mental approach to the sport,’’ Coach Cammarata said. “Their conditioning, mat awareness and technical execution have grown tremendously. They’ve become more confident in perfecting their wrestling moves and live situations.

“Beyond their individual progress, they’ve also stepped up as leaders by communicating more with teammates, pushing the pace in the room, and setting a positive example through their work ethic and accountability.’’

The wrestlers, captains included, are standouts academically.

“Many have earned High Honor Roll, kept good grades and shown dedication to their schoolwork while balancing practices and competition, as well as being in multiple Honor Societies,’’ Coach Cammarata said. “As a coach it makes me proud to see their effort and commitment success both in wrestling and in school.’’

The compatibility between the captains and their teammates continues to prove to be fruitful and commendable.

“These student athletes help their teammates improve by pushing a strong pace in practice, leading by example and creating a competitive but supportive wrestling room,’’ Coach Cammarata said. “They share technique tips, encourage newer wrestlers, and hold both themselves and their teammates accountable. Their leadership and positive attitude help raise the overall level and energy of the entire team.’’

NOTES: The individual statistics mentioned above are from matches through Feb. 5. On Wednesday, Feb. 18, Wallkill Valley is scheduled to host Cliffside Park.