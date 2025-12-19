Wallkill Valley girls wrestlers aim to build on breakthrough season

All of the hard work during challenging preseason practices and scrimmages will hopefully pay off for the Wallkill Valley High School girls wrestling program this winter.

The Rangers are scheduled to face High Point and Bloomfield in meets to be held at High Point High School on Tuesday, Dec. 30.

“Some of the goals we would like to achieve are earning other teams’ respect, winning and hopefully even sending some girls to states,’’ Wallkill Valley coach John Cammarata said. “Wallkill Valley girls’ wrestling was established in 2023 and, in just two years, we were ranked 13th in the state (2024-25 season). We had five girls with 20-plus wins during the 2024-25 season and we are very excited to see with this year brings and how strong the team will be.’’

Among the key returning wrestlers are Jenna Cammarata (107 pounds, senior), Lexi Cammarata (114 pounds, senior), Alexxa Schlereth (120 pounds, senior) and Harley Ojeda (132 pounds, sophomore).

Promising newcomers include Alanna Romeo (107 pounds, freshman) and Maddyson Ross (107 pounds, junior).

Strong leadership could very well prove to be a valuable commodity in favor of Wallkill Valley this year.

“We are looking to our seniors (Jenna Cammarata, Lexi Cammarata and Alexxa Schlereth) as leaders and captains this season,’’ coach Cammarata said. “They show their leadership by pushing the girls in practice and being a mentor to their teammates. We hope they display their leadership by holding themselves and others accountable, supporting their teammates, and setting the standard for sportsmanship and work ethic.’’

The Rangers posted a winning dual meet record of 10-6 during the 2024-25 season and they’re looking to make even more progress this winter season.

“I view our team as a strong contender within our division this season,’’ coach Cammarata said. “We have a solid team with experienced (student athletes) along with motivated younger athletes who are ready to step up. We believe we have the ability to compete with anyone in the division. We view our team as a strong and competitive team to compete with.’’