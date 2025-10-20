Four senior captains improving Rangers’ culture

Times are good for the Wallkill Valley High School football program. The Rangers have won three straight games, including a 13-7 overtime victory at Boonton on Oct. 17.

Leading the way for the Rangers this season are the team captains-Jack Carr, Zack Bonard, Connor Hoebee and Ethan Alfonso. All four are seniors.

“Our team votes on captains first with coaches voting second,’’ Wallkill Valley coach Jim Hamill said. “All four of our captains had the majority of team votes and I believe it was based on their leadership capabilities, work ethic and character.

“All four captains not only lead vocally, but are great representations of our program in the way they attack the weight room and practice. If you watch those four at practice they do every drill every rep with 100 percent effort. Furthermore, they uplift those around them through positive leadership and not by putting others down when they are unsuccessful.’’

The captains are most certainly getting the job done correctly on the football field.

Hamill said Hoebee is one of the Rangers’ best two-way players with 318 receiving yards, three touchdowns on offense, and 51 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Alfonso has served as a utility player with 241 yards of total offense, two touchdowns. Defensively, he has picked off two passes.

Carr is second on the team with 55 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and three blocked kicks. Bonard anchors the offensive line as the starting center.

The guidance that the senior leaders provide isn’t to be underestimated.

“These four have helped improve the culture of the program tremendously,’’ Hamill said. “A focus of this season was how to handle adversity both on and off the field and these four have created culture were our team does not falter when things do not go to plan.’’

Most notably each captain is successful in the classroom, with each having a GPA over 3.0 with AP classes on their schedules.

The interactions between the captains and their teammates are very productive.

“These four captains not only demonstrate the right way through their effort at practice, but also take the time to teach the younger student athletes,’’ Hamill said. “Rather than put their teammates down they lead through positive influence and uplift those around them through positivity.’’

Through Oct. 24, the Rangers had an overall record of 6-2 and they are scheduled to host Lenape Valley on October 25.

NOTES: The individual statistics mentioned above were from games through October 16.