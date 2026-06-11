Wallkill Valley baseball posts 21-win season, reaches sectional semifinal

All the great victories that the Wallkill Valley High School baseball program earned this recently concluded season didn’t come easy-the 21 big wins tallied by the Rangers occurred due to hard work, skill, talent, confidence and team work.

“There were definitely some memorable moments and games this year, but the games that stand out the most are the 11 inning wins against both High Point and Sparta, our walk-off win in the (NJSIAA) Section quarterfinals against Indian Hills, and our 7-1 win over Vernon,’’ Wallkill Valley coach Connor Kopnik said.

“Both of the 11-inning contests showed our grit against some really talented teams. We trailed in both of those games and fought back, down to our last out in order to tie it and force extras. Our section win over Indian Hills was a similar type of game where we trailed and had to battle back and manufacture offense. The Vernon game stands out because they were one of the more talented teams we played this year, and we played a complete game, pitching, offense and defense.’’

Several players showed steady improvement during the season.

“Junior Luca Rastello really took leaps forward this year as a player to be recognized,’’ Kopnik said. “He led the team in RBIs and pitched over 30 innings. Junior Brady Connolly stepped into a role and truly got better every day. His defense played a big piece in some of our wins.

“Freshman Connor Duffy started every game for us and held his own with a .277 average. As the season went on, you could see him continue to get better and more comfortable every game.’’

Reliable leadership proved pivotal in favor of the Rangers this year.

“Tyler Haberstroh and Ryan Miller were the two main leaders on this team,’’ Kopnik said. “They not only played fantastic on the field, but their leadership in the school and locker room is what helped set them apart. They have both been key pieces in this program since I took over in 2024 and they will be greatly missed on and off the field.’’

Wallkill Valley posted seven wins in the always challenging Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Freedom Division.

The Rangers topped Hawthorne (first round) and Indian Hills (quarterfinal round) before losing a one-run semifinal game to Pompton Lakes in the sectional tournament.

“Ryan Miller surpassed over 200 career strikeouts, Tyler Haberstroh ended this season with 99 strikeouts and 190 for his career,’’ Kopnik said. “Jack Tucker had a really strong sophomore campaign with 37 hits, a .420 average, nine extra-base hits, all while catching every inning of every game.

“It’s the third straight season with 15-plus wins and third straight season reaching the North 1 Group 1 Section semifinal. We have a lot of pieces coming back, seven of nine starters return next year. We have come up short in the Section the last couple of seasons and I believe this group will be motivated.’’