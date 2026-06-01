Ebelle, Haberstroh lead Wallkill Valley track and baseball postseason push

Jordan Ebelle placed second in the 100-meter dash in 10.80 and Lore Hicks earned the bronze medal in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 15.46 to lead the Wallkill Valley High boys and girls outdoor track teams in the NJSIAA Group 1 championships on Friday and Saturday at Franklin High in Somerset.

Other Wallkill Valley boys finishing in the top six included Lorenzo Flores DeBenedictis (fifth in 200-meter dash, 22.27) and Joshua Saltzman (fifth in pole vault, 12-6).

The final event of the season - the NJSIAA Meet of Champions - was scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 at Pennsauken High.

Baseball

Dylan Miller was hit by a pitch, stole second, took third on a bunt by Brady Connolly and scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning as top-seeded Wallkill Valley edged eighth-seeded Indian Hills, 3-2, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament on Friday afternoon in Hamburg.

The Rangers (21-6) advanced to the sectional semifinal round where they were scheduled to host fourth-seeded Pompton Lakes on Wednesday, June 3.

Indian Hills led, 2-0, before Wallkill Valley cut its deficit in half in the bottom of the third. Cody Cook (2-for-2, double, two runs) and Tyler Haberstroh (RBI single) led the offense.

Haberstroh also pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts. He didn’t allow a walk or earned run in totaling 103 pitches.

In its opening 4-0 victory over 16th-seeded Hawthorne on May 27, the Rangers received a three-hit shutout from Ryan Miller, who struck out 10 and walked none.

Cook walked twice and scored a run and Luca Rastello and Alex Opilla each drove in a run

Softball

The 15th-seeded Lady Rangers had their season conclude with a 10-0, six-inning loss to second-seeded Midland Park in a NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament first round game in Midland Park.

The Lady Rangers, who had their five game winning streak snapped, finished 15-7 overall and 10-1 in tying with Hackettstown for first place in the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference under head coach Karen Carney.

Boys Tennis

The 12th seeded Rangers bowed to fifth-seeded Indian Hills, 5-0, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 on May 20 in Oakland.

Wallkill Valley finished its spring campaign with a 4-10 mark. Jeremy Rockwell (first singles), Marcel Woloslk (second singles), Daniel DeFinis (third singles), Josh Muro and Kajeton Lackosz (first doubles) and Tristen Askew and Jacob Muro (second doubles) all participated in the match.